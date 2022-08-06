Project 1:1 has served our unsheltered friends in the South bay for over 14 years. Friendships and bonds were formed as we served over 33,000 hot meals in that time span. The majority of those meals were lovingly prepared by Founders James and Regina Gamboa and their family members. Although Project 1:1 no longer does hands on street ministry, they are still contributing food to the weekly meals when needed and Magnolia always has a pot of soup on the burner for any ol’ friends that stop by to say hello.