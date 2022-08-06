“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.”
Martin Luther King Jr.
Our mission is to advance health literacy and whole body wellness for those suffering from food insecurities while promoting dignity and choice. By giving the community access to healthy foods, nutritional education, peer support and resources we increase each individuals potential to thrive within their community. When you see people through the eyes of compassion and grace, the possibilities are endless.
Magnolia Project
The first peoples choice pantry of its kind in San Diego County offers those suffering from food insecurities to choose foods that fit their dietary needs and cultural sensitivities. All at no cost to the community.
Maggie’s Table
We offer two types of classes. Our eight week course is a more involved opportunity to learn about nutrition and how our bodies react to and benefit from healthy eating, followed by a hands-on cooking experience led by local chefs, food experts and nutritionists. Our weekly cooking classes are less of a commitment and allows you to come and explore simple dishes from our weekly menu as our local chefs show off their magic in the kitchen, an experience you’re sure to love!
Food isn’t all we do! “Project Stork” is our diaper distribution. We offer those that have babies an opportunity to receive a limited supply of diapers, baby wipes and feminine hygiene products. No appt is necessary.
Diaper Distribution
Project 1:1 has served our unsheltered friends in the South bay for over 14 years. Friendships and bonds were formed as we served over 33,000 hot meals in that time span. The majority of those meals were lovingly prepared by Founders James and Regina Gamboa and their family members. Although Project 1:1 no longer does hands on street ministry, they are still contributing food to the weekly meals when needed and Magnolia always has a pot of soup on the burner for any ol’ friends that stop by to say hello.
Our Homeless Homies
“The volunteers at Magnolia Project are the best, very giving and helpful. They even carry my groceries to the car! I love the variety of foods they provide and the homemade soup they offer when we’re shopping. Thank you for creating such a beautiful place. I leave there feeling special”
Julie Estrada -customer